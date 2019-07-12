Meghan Markle Sent Idris Elba Playlist Of Songs For DJ Gig At Royal Wedding

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle made sure the music at her royal wedding hit the right note! Idris Elba revealed the Duchess of Sussex sent him a playlist of songs before he had the honor of being the DJ at her and Prince Harry's reception. While the actor remained mostly tight-lipped about the gig, he told BBC Radio 1Xtra that Meghan requested some "West Coast" tunes, though he wouldn't specify whether that included Tupac, Snoop Dogg or Dr. Dre!

Appearing: