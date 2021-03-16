Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle put pen to paper to celebrate a few women's big career achievements! The Duchess of Sussex wrote a handful of personal notes to clients of her patronage, Smart Works Charity, which provides clothes and coaching for unemployed women in the UK. The organization shared a peek at a few of the letters Meghan sent, which included handwritten touches showing off her calligraphy chops! In one encouraging note to a woman who had a big interview coming up, she wrote in elegant cursive, "You'll be amazing in your interview! Just remember – deep breaths and be yourself."

