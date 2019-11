Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle knows how to send a personal gift! The Duchess of Sussex sent a personalized thank you present to the contributors of her British Vogue September Issue. The team at Luminary Bakery, which is an all-female run shop and helps women in crisis, showed off their special gift on Instagram. The London-based bakery received a beautiful handwritten letter from the royal and a leather-bond notebook.

