Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's legal team has returned to court seeking a summary judgment in her privacy case against Associated Newspapers. If granted, the case would be resolved by a judge's ruling as opposed to a full trial. The 39-year-old royal is suing Mail on Sunday's parent company for publishing extracts from a private and confidential letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. PEOPLE magazine reports that the Duchess of Sussex's attorney, Justin Rushbrooke, spoke to the judge, Justice Warby, at a virtual hearing on Jan. 19 and argued that a summary judgment should be allowed because there is "no real prospect" of Associated Newspapers winning the case.

Appearing: