Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's biggest fan! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles walking the red carpet at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City. Before heading into the event, where Harry was on hand to present the first Intrepid Valor Award, Meghan told reporters that she's "always proud" of her hubby.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution