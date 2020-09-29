Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle opened up in a new interview for Fortune Magazine’s “Most Powerful Women Summit” and discussed how she’s tackled tough topics and recent claims that she’s getting more political after stepping back as a senior member of the royal family. Meghan shared how she was in tears when she talked with Prince Harry about the death of George Floyd and also explained why she tries to live her own life by a strong moral compass.

