Meghan Markle Says She 'Finds Strength' In Her Kids & Adorably Reveals Shows Archie Is Watching

CLIP10/19/22

Meghan Markle is opening up about her life as a mom in a revealing new interview with Variety. The Duchess of Sussex shared what TV shows her 3-year-old son, Archie, is currently into and gushed about him and his sister, Lilibet. "Part of what I find a lot of strength, or faith in, is looking at my kids. I know it sounds so cheesy but my gosh it's the most perspective building thing," she said. Meghan shared if plans to return to acting and commented on her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

