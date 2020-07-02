Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is opening up about the intense pressure she felt as a senior member of the royal family. In new court documents filed as part of her legal battle against British tabloids, the Duchess of Sussex’s legal team detailed the struggle Meghan faced as a result of harsh media scrutiny. A legal spokesperson for Meghan wrote, “The claimant had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.” The court documents went on to criticize the royal family for leaving Meghan “unprotected by the institution” and “prohibited from defending herself.”

Appearing: