Meghan Markle is proud to call her husband Prince Harry a true feminist! The Duchess of Sussex and Gloria Steinem teamed up for a socially distanced backyard conversation about representation and the importance of taking part in the upcoming election, which was published by MAKERS and written by Meghan. During their candid conversation, Meghan revealed how proud she is that her husband, a member of the British royal family, is a feminist.

