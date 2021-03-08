Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is setting the record straight. The former “Suits” star spoke with Oprah Winfrey during a bombshell tell-all on CBS, where she addressed a past rumor that she made Kate Middleton cry prior to her wedding to Prince Harry. She said the situation was actually the opposite, and that it was actually Kate who made her cry and that her sister-in-law ended up apologizing.

