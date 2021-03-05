Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is feeling liberated following her and Prince Harry's decision to step back from the royal family. In the latest teaser clip released by “CBS This Morning” from her and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed why now is the right time for her to speak for herself. "As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I'm ready to talk. To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself," she said.

