Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's move back to the United States came at a difficult time in the country, and it emotionally affected her. The Duchess of Sussex got candid about her feelings coming back to America during an in-depth conversation with Emily Ramshaw, the co-founder and CEO of the news organization The 19th. Their chat covered a wide range of important topics – including the pandemic, the state of journalism, and the Black Lives Matter movement; at one point, Emily asked Meghan what it was like to return to her home country amid mass protests surrounding the deaths of countless Black people. “To come back and to just see the state of affairs – I think at the onset, if I'm being honest, was just devastating. It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment," she said.

Appearing: