Meghan Markle is adding author to her list of titles. It was announced on Tuesday that the Duchess of Sussex is releasing a children’s book. “The Bench” is set to hit shelves on June 8, 2021 and evolved from an intimate gift she gave Prince Harry. “’The Bench’ started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born,” she said in a statement. “That poem became this story.”

