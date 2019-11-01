Also available on the NBC app

Let them eat cake! Meghan Markle stepped out to help decorate cakes and meet with women at Luminary Baker. In a new video shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram, the Duchess is seen grinning from ear-to-ear as she helps out around the shop. She looks gorgeous in a white pinstripe blouse and jeans with long flowing locks and minimal makeup. "Earlier this week the Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @luminarybakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location," the caption reads. "It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalization) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed."

