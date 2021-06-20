Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle Reveals The Touching Father’s Day Gift She Gave Prince Harry In First Interview Since Oprah

CLIP06/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is speaking out in a new interview. The Duchess of Sussex spoke with NPR Weekend Edition in an interview recorded prior to when she welcomed her second child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana. She spoke about her new children’s book, “The Bench” revealing that for Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day in 2019 after welcoming baby Archie, she gifted him a bench. On the back of the bench there is a plaque that features a poem Meghan wrote for her husband, the poem is actually what inspired the 39-year-old’s new book!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, meghan markle, Prince Harry, duchess of sussex, duke of sussex, Royals, royal, Royalty, Princess Diana, the bench
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.