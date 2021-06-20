Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is speaking out in a new interview. The Duchess of Sussex spoke with NPR Weekend Edition in an interview recorded prior to when she welcomed her second child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana. She spoke about her new children’s book, “The Bench” revealing that for Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day in 2019 after welcoming baby Archie, she gifted him a bench. On the back of the bench there is a plaque that features a poem Meghan wrote for her husband, the poem is actually what inspired the 39-year-old’s new book!

