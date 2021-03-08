Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is speaking out about her relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. In an exclusive "CBS This Morning" clip from Oprah sit-down with Meghan and Prince Harry, the media mogul asked the Duchess of Sussex if she felt betrayed when her father began "working with the tabloids" ahead of her wedding day in 2018. "I look at Archie, I think about this child [on the way], and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that," she said.

Appearing: