Meghan Markle Reveals How Archie Adjusted To Becoming A Big Brother Lilibet

CLIP11/18/21
Meghan Markle is opening up on a new on a whole new level. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and gushed about life at home with Prince Harry, Archie and baby Lilibet, giving fans a rare glimpse of her personal life. During the show, the royal revealed how Archie is adjusting to life as a big brother. "He loves being a big brother," she said. The 40-year-old royal also gave an update on baby Lilibet Diana, revealing the young tot is already teething.

