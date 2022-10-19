Meghan Markle is remembering Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex recently spoke with Variety and opened up about the passing of the late monarch and grandmother to her husband, Prince Harry. "In terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her," she said. Meghan added she is grateful to have been apart of the monarch's life, but her death was tough for her husband.

