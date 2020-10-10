Main Content

Meghan Markle Reflects On Being The World's 'Most Trolled Person' In 2019: 'It's Almost Unsurvivable'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up about their own mental health journeys. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the teens behind the podcast "Teenager Therapy" in honor of World Mental Health Day for a wide-ranging conversation about the importance of mental health and how vulnerability is a strength. When discussing the increasing impact of social media negativity, Meghan shared her own experiences being ridiculed online. “I'm told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. Now, eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like,” she said.

