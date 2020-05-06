Main Content

Meghan Markle Reads To Archie From Book In Oprah's Personalized Library

Baby Archie is the spitting image of dad Prince Harry in more ways than one and now, there's undeniable proof! Fans got an adorable new peek at the 1-year-old right in time for his milestone birthday on May 6, as mom Meghan Markle read to him from a special collection – Oprah Winfrey's library she personalized just for Archie! The toddler's ginger hair and cheeky grin are a near-exact replica of Harry's signature features, and his wide-eyed demeanor mimics the royal's outgoing personality too!

