Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out! Shortly after it was reported that the British tabloid "The Sun" hired a private investigator in 2016 to dig up personal information about the couple, their family and friends, Meghan and Harry fired back. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

Appearing: