Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have formed an even tighter bond over their royal baby boom! According to PEOPLE magazine, the two moms are "very close" and have been in contact throughout their respective pregnancies. An insider said, "These times tend to bring families together. What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day, nearly a week after Eugenie gave birth to a son on Feb. 9.

