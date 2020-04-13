Also available on the nbc app

Sabrina Dhowre-Elba spoke with Sunday Times Style Magazine about when she and her husband Idris Elba made an appearance at the 2018 royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and revealed that her phone did not stop blowing up as soon as they showed up on camera, saying, "it has never been so busy. I didn’t look at it, out of respect, but I could feel it dinging." Sabrina also told the publication how she and Idris were spending quarantine after both contracting the coronavirus, saying they had an "intense" chess tournament.

