It's been two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became husband and wife! The couple's royal wedding was packed with emotional moments, like when Harry told his bride she looked "amazing" at the altar – as well as creative touches that blended their two worlds, like the inclusion of a preacher from Chicago. DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston broke down some of the most unforgettable parts of their big day for Access Hollywood.

