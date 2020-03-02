Also available on the NBC app

Don't expect any public appearances from baby Archie this time around! According to a report from The Sunday Times, the adorable 9-month-old will once again remain in Canada when mom Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry in London for a final round of engagements before they officially step down as senior royals on March 31. The outlet claims the news of Archie's absence has been quite disappointing for Queen Elizabeth and the rest of family who are said to be "very sad" to have seen so little of the tot in recent months. The couple is set to attend several events in the U.K., including the annual Commonwealth Day Service with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

