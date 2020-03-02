Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Archie Will Remain In Canada During U.K. Trip (Report)

CLIP03/02/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Don't expect any public appearances from baby Archie this time around! According to a report from The Sunday Times, the adorable 9-month-old will once again remain in Canada when mom Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry in London for a final round of engagements before they officially step down as senior royals on March 31. The outlet claims the news of Archie's absence has been quite disappointing for Queen Elizabeth and the rest of family who are said to be "very sad" to have seen so little of the tot in recent months. The couple is set to attend several events in the U.K., including the annual Commonwealth Day Service with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, meghan markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Commonwealth Day, Royals, Jon Bon Jovi, invictus games
S2020 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Gwen Stefani Kisses Blake Shelton In Adorable Birthday Tribute: 'Lucky Me'
CLIP 06/19/20
Frontline Heroes React To Becoming British Vogue Cover Stars
CLIP 06/19/20
Mario Lopez's Daughter Does A Hilarious Impression Of His Mirror Routine
CLIP 06/19/20
Bette Midler Reveals Daughter Sophie Got Married In 'Very Small' Ceremony Amid Pandemic
CLIP 06/19/20
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates Oxford Graduation & Can’t Wait To ‘Sleep For Days’
CLIP 06/19/20
Nick Cordero Reunites With Wife Amanda Kloots After 79 Days Apart In ICU
CLIP 06/19/20
Savannah Chrisley Called Off Engagement Because 'Things Moved Way Too Fast': 'We Had To Dig Deeper'
CLIP 06/19/20
Heather Locklear Engaged To High School Sweetheart Chris Heisser
CLIP 06/19/20
Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Split From Brad Pitt: 'It Was The Right Decision'
CLIP 06/19/20
Rebel Wilson Admits She Was 'Paid A Lot of Money To Be Bigger' For Movie Roles
CLIP 06/19/20
Laverne Cox Reveals If She’s Dating During The Quarantine
CLIP 06/19/20
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Has Been 'Very Understanding' During Pregnancy
CLIP 06/19/20
Ashley Graham Broke Her Front Tooth On A Cookie In Shocking Video
CLIP 06/19/20
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Outraged Over Ford Releasing Bronco On OJ Simpson’s Birthday
CLIP 06/19/20
Rose Byrne Reveals Tiffany Haddish Brought Common When They First Met
CLIP 06/19/20
How Jamie Foxx Is Bulking Up His Muscles For Upcoming Mike Tyson Role
CLIP 06/19/20
Demi Moore Joins Family To Celebrate Birthday Of Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Hemming
CLIP 06/19/20
Usher Demands Juneteenth Become National Holiday In Powerful Essay: 'This Country Must Change'
CLIP 06/19/20
Taylor Swift Calls For Juneteenth To Become National Holiday
CLIP 06/19/20
Prince George, Charlotte & Louis Have Been ‘Attacking The Kitchen’ In Quarantine Prince William Says
CLIP 06/19/20
Derek Hough Hangs With Sister Julianne Hough's Ex Brooks Laich Weeks After Split
CLIP 06/18/20
Kendrick Sampson Reflects On Black Lives Matter Protests & Taking Over Selena Gomez's Instagram
CLIP 06/18/20
Bryce Dallas Howard On Her 'Wildly Personal' New Documentary 'Dads'
CLIP 06/18/20
'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey On Coming Out As Pansexual: 'Being Open & Honest Feels So Good'
CLIP 06/18/20
Joan Smalls Reveals A Male Agent Used N-Word When Referring To Her Landmark Chanel Campaign
CLIP 06/18/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Archewell Trademark Application Rejected (Reports)
CLIP 06/18/20
Stormi Webster Rocks Matching Hairdo With Travis Scott While On Vacation With Kylie Jenner
CLIP 06/18/20
Elon Musk Denies Threesome With Amber Heard & Cara Delevingne
CLIP 06/18/20
Vanessa Bryant Believes Kobe & Gianna Would Be Alive If Helicopter Had Safety Equipment
CLIP 06/18/20
Chip & Joanna Gaines Question If Their Kids Should Be 'Color Blind' To Race
CLIP 06/18/20
Prince Louis Loves “British Bake Off’ Star Mary Berry So Much He Claps When She’s On TV
CLIP 06/18/20
Jim Gaffigan Reacts To Dave Chappelle's '8.46': He's 'Undeniably The Best Comedian Of Today'
CLIP 06/18/20
JFK's Last Surviving Sibling Jean Kennedy Smith Dead At 92
CLIP 06/18/20
Dina Lohan's Daughters Lindsay & Ali Accept Her Relationship With New Fiancé Jesse Nadler
CLIP 06/18/20
Raven-Symoné Is Married: ‘I Love You Mrs. Pearman-Maday!’
CLIP 06/18/20
Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor
CLIP 06/18/20
George Floyd’s Daughter Thanks Everyone Who Sent Letters & Gifts: ‘We Are So Grateful’
CLIP 06/18/20
Rachel Lindsay 'Hated The Timing' Of Matt James Becoming First Black 'Bachelor' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/18/20
Kate Middleton Admits To Quarantine Frustrations: ‘We All Have Our Ups And Downs’
CLIP 06/18/20
Kobe Bryant’s Pilot May Have ‘Misperceived’ Orientation Of Helicopter
CLIP 06/18/20
Yvonne Orji Is 'Grateful' Her Standup Special Is Out Now: 'We Need Levity'
CLIP 06/17/20
'AGT': WAFFLE Dance Crew Reacts To Simon Cowell's 'Surprise' Golden Buzzer
CLIP 06/17/20
Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate With Fiancé Avi Rothman (Reports)
CLIP 06/17/20
'That '70s Show' Star Danny Masterson Charged With Raping 3 Women
CLIP 06/17/20
Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary In Yosemite
CLIP 06/17/20
Why Queen Elizabeth Will Not Return To Public Duties Like Prince William & Prince Charles
CLIP 06/17/20
Chris D'Elia Speaks Out After Being Accused Of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls
CLIP 06/17/20
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Family Reveals New Puppy's Name
CLIP 06/17/20
Chrissy Teigen Got Hilarious Cake To Celebrate Death Of Her Breast Implants
CLIP 06/17/20
K-Pop Star Yohan Dead At 28
CLIP 06/17/20
Logan Paul Surprises Girlfriend Josie Canseco With A Horse & Her Reaction Is Priceless
CLIP 06/17/20
Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'In Love' Amid Megan Fox Romance Rumors
CLIP 06/17/20
Wayne Brady On Scary Moment Where He Feared For His Daughter’s Safety
CLIP 06/17/20
Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In New Biopic
CLIP 06/17/20
Mexican-American Reality Star Hanna Jaff Marrying Into British Royal Family
CLIP 06/17/20
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Interrupts Her ‘Tonight Show’ Interview
CLIP 06/17/20
Gabrielle Union, Lauren Jauregui & More Pay Tribute To Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau
CLIP 06/17/20
Colton Underwood & Sadie Robertson Surprise Engaged Couples With Cash | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/17/20
Nick Cordero Misses Son’s First Steps As He Remains In ICU For COVID-19 Complications
CLIP 06/17/20
T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Tears Up Talking About Her Dad’s Gynecologist Comments
CLIP 06/17/20
'Walking Dead's' Khary Payton Introduces Transgender Son: 'This Is His Journey & I Am Here For It'
CLIP 06/16/20
Compton Cowboys Reflect On Their Peace Ride In George Floyd's Name
CLIP 06/16/20
Newlyweds Stuck On Honeymoon In Sri Lanka
CLIP 06/16/20
Mother & Daughter Graduate From Medical School On The Same Day
CLIP 06/16/20
#ShareTheMicNow Creators Reflect On Groundbreaking Instagram Takeover
CLIP 06/16/20
Chloe x Halle On Collaborating With Beyoncé: She Gives Us 'Beautiful Notes'
CLIP 06/16/20
Stacey Dash Files For Divorce From Husband Jeffrey Marty 6 Weeks After Announcing Split
CLIP 06/16/20
Andy Cohen Melts Over Son Benjamin Kissing A Spot-On Andy Doll
CLIP 06/16/20
Rebel Wilson Shows Off Svelte Figure In Low-Cut Dress Amid Weight Loss Journey
CLIP 06/16/20
Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Lola Consuelos On 19th Birthday: 'I'm So Proud Of Her'
CLIP 06/16/20
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Powerful Love Story | Relationship Goals
CLIP 06/16/20
Becca Kufrin Admits Her Future With Fiancé Garrett Is Uncertain After Police Post | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/16/20
Naomi Campbell & Pat McGrath Recount Fighting For Inclusivity In The Fashion World
CLIP 06/16/20
’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Raves Over Jorge Nava’s Prison Transformation
CLIP 06/16/20
Keanu Reeves Will Go On Virtual Date With You To Benefit Children's Cancer Charity
CLIP 06/16/20
Prince Charles & Camilla Have First Public Royal Engagement Since Lockdown
CLIP 06/16/20
Todrick Hall Sees Taylor Swift’s Growth After Honest Racism Discussions: ‘She Completely Gets It’
CLIP 06/16/20
Queen Elizabeth Skips Royal Ascot For The First Time In 68 Years
CLIP 06/16/20
Stassi Schroeder Confirms She's Expecting First Child With Fiancé Beau Clark
CLIP 06/16/20
Shay Mitchell Calls Boyfriend Matte Babel The Best Girl Dad: 'He's So In Love With Her!'
CLIP 06/16/20
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Receives First BET Award Nomination At 8 Years Old
CLIP 06/16/20
David Schwimmer’s 9 Year Old Daughter Cleo Shaves Her Head
CLIP 06/16/20
Kaitlyn Bristowe Joins 'DWTS' After Claiming 'Bachelor' Creator Didn't Allow Her To Compete | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/16/20
Amanda Kloots’ 'Heart Breaks; Every Day For Nick Cordero On 75th Day In ICU
CLIP 06/16/20
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Celebrate North West’s 7th Birthday
CLIP 06/16/20
Meghan McCain Calls For Police Reform Following The Death Of Rayshard Brooks
CLIP 06/16/20
Couple Who Got Stranded In Costa Rica On Third Date Tells Their Wild Story
CLIP 06/15/20
Law Roach, Jason Bolden & Wayman + Micah: 3 Forces In Fashion You Need To Know
CLIP 06/15/20
Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden Weeks After Confirming Megan Fox Split
CLIP 06/15/20
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias Dishes On 'Mr. Iglesias Part 2'
CLIP 06/15/20
Andrea Bocelli's 22-Year-Old Son Matteo Is Following In His Footsteps
CLIP 06/15/20
Whoopi Goldberg Says Racism 'Is In The Heart Of The Country'
CLIP 06/15/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.