Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping each other close amid the uncertainty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A source told E! News that "like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together." The couple has also been trying to keep the 10-month-old's routine as normal as possible while following social distancing guidelines. The insider revealed that their son has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives."

Appearing: