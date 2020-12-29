Also available on the nbc app

Baby Archie is wishing everyone a Happy New Year! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just launched a special episode of their new Archewell audio podcast on Spotify - and the two got a little help from their 19-month-old toddler. "Archie is it fun?" Meghan asked, to which the little one replied "Fun!" Harry then said "After me. Ready," before the proud parents led their son as he repeated "Happy...New...Year."

