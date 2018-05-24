Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Royal Wedding: See Adorable Mini-Me Recreations!

Toddlewood's done it again! They have recreated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and more iconic moments from the royal wedding.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, fashion, meghan markle, kate middleton, prince george, style, queen elizabeth ii, suits, prince william, meghan markle fashion, prince harry, meghan markle style, royals, royal wedding, royalty, toddlewood meghan markle, meghan markle royal wedding, kids, the royal wedding, prince harry royal wedding, toddlewood royal wedding, queen elizabeth, toddlewood prince harry, toddlewood, meghan markle prince harry, princess charlotte, meghan markle suits
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.