Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity is at an all-time low, according to a new report. Shortly after "South Park" seemingly made a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple's popularity in America has taken a hit. In a Newsweek poll, which was conducted by Redfield & Wilton on Feb. 19, shows that Harry is disliked by 42% of Americans and Meghan is liked by 27% of Americans.

