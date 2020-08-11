Also available on the nbc app

Did a Russian hacker steal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding photos? The explosive new biography "Finding Freedom" reportedly claims that hundreds of snaps from the couple's I Do's were taken from a cloud storage account in 2018. A select few later appeared online, according to the book, leading royal fans to think the images were fake or doctored. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand are said to have shared source information about the alleged incident, writing that in addition to Harry and Meghan, the pictures also included shots of the Queen and multiple outtakes showing "eyes half-closed" and other "unflattering moments meant for the trash can." The palace has not commented on the claims and neither Meghan nor Harry were interviewed for "Finding Freedom."

Appearing: