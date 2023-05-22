Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Paparazzi Incident 'Very Troubling' To Downplay, Gayle King Says

CLIP05/22/23

Gayle King is weighing in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's paparazzi incident. The news personality told Page Six recently that she finds it "very troubling" that "anyone would downplay" what the "unfortunate" ordeal was like for the couple, adding that she believes more people should consider the Sussexes' perspective. "I'm just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it," Gayle said. "Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, 'How did they feel in that moment?'" Gayle's comments come nearly a week after Meghan and Harry's reps claimed in a statement to Access Hollywood that the couple, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near-catastrophic car chase" following the Women of Vision Awards in New York City, where the Duchess was honored.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: meghan markle, Prince Harry, meghan markle prince harry, Gayle King, meghan markle prince harry car chase, meghan markle prince harry paparazzi, Royals, duke of sussex, duchess of sussex, duke and duchess of sussex
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.