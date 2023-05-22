Gayle King is weighing in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's paparazzi incident. The news personality told Page Six recently that she finds it "very troubling" that "anyone would downplay" what the "unfortunate" ordeal was like for the couple, adding that she believes more people should consider the Sussexes' perspective. "I'm just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it," Gayle said. "Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, 'How did they feel in that moment?'" Gayle's comments come nearly a week after Meghan and Harry's reps claimed in a statement to Access Hollywood that the couple, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near-catastrophic car chase" following the Women of Vision Awards in New York City, where the Duchess was honored.

