Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new life in Los Angeles has likely been quite an adjustment for him. Royal expert Melanie Bromley tells Access Hollywood via Zoom why it's totally understandable for Harry to face challenges after moving across the pond with his wife and son, explaining that being so far away from his family would be tough under normal circumstances but the coronavirus pandemic has only heightened the difficulty. And, Melanie shares insight into Harry's relationship with brother Prince William, the anticipated Meghan and Harry biography "Finding Freedom" and sets the record straight on a several rumors.

