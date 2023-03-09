Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children have new titles! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son and daughter are now Prince Archie of Sussex, and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. Early Thursday, the update was made on the royal family's official website in its line of succession section where the duo is listed sixth and seventh in line for the throne behind their father, cousins, and uncle, Prince William.

