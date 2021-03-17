Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Oprah interview reportedly would not have aired as planned if Prince Philip's health took a turn for the worse. Gayle King, who is a friend of Oprah's and of Meghan and Harry's, suggested on her SiriusXM radio show "Gayle King in the House" last week that there were plans to postpone the interview should Harry's grandfather pass away. “If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital,” she told a caller, per The Daily Mail. Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 16 and was discharged this week, undergoing a heart procedure and getting treated for an infection while there.

