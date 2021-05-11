Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Foundation Partners With Procter & Gamble 28 Years After Her Feminist Campaign

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expanding their philanthropic work with a new partnership! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation announced a multi-year, global partnership with Procter & Gamble with a "focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces and resilience and impact through sport." The partnership comes 28 years after a preteen Meghan successfully advocated for the company to change an Ivory dishwashing liquid commercial to remove its anti-feminist messaging.

