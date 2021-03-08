Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed many aspects of their life of senior members of the royal family that no one ever expected. They openly spoke about their relationships with their family, their transition to California and many other deeply personal struggled they’ve had. Access Hollywood is breaking down everything you need to know – from Meghan talking about her mental health to Prince Harry giving and update on his relationship with his family members like Prince Charles and Prince William.

Appearing: