Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Cab Driver Speaks Out On Paparazzi Incident: 'Never Felt In Danger'

CLIP05/17/23

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's cab driver is speaking out after transporting the couple, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and a security guard while they were being pursued by paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night. Sukcharn "Sunny" Singh shared with the Washington Post on Wednesday that he "never felt in danger" as he drove the group across multiple blocks to and from the 19th precinct police station in Manhattan. "It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York – it's safe," Singh told the paper, explaining that he perceived two vehicles following them as he drove for approximately 10 minutes. "They kept following us and were coming next to the car," Singh said. "They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us."

