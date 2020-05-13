Also available on the NBC app

Archie Harrison had a super special first birthday all thanks to proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! The couple's adorable son turned one on May 6 and to mark the big milestone, Meghan baked a smash cake, while Prince Harry was in charge of the festive decorations. "Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream," a source told PEOPLE. "And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons. "The celebration at the family's new home in Los Angeles also included video chats with loved ones.

Appearing: