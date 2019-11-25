Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Archie Hits New Milestone Right In Time For Thanksgiving

Also available on the NBC app

Baby Archie has hit a new milestone right in time for Thanksgiving! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are weaning their 6-month-old son onto solid foods, royal reporter Omid Scobie told Yahoo UK's "The Royal Story" podcast. Scobie revealed he spoke with Prince Charles and Princess Diana's former chef Carolyn Robb, who explained that the diet of royal babies is "organic, seasonal and very simple. Everything is made fresh." Now, with the holidays right around the corner, it's safe to assume little Archie will get his first taste of Thanksgiving cuisine!

