Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit a speed bump in their post-royal plans to launch charity organization Archewell. The couple's trademark application for the nonprofit's proposed name was rejected in early June, according to multiple outlets. In addition to being too vague, the paperwork was denied because it was not signed or fully paid for, The Sun reports. The pair was sent a "Non-Final Action," which allows them to make the necessary changes to the document and resubmit.

