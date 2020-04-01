Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reported new digs in the Los Angeles area may have a link to Princess Diana. DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston tells Access Hollywood that sources have said the $20 million Malibu mansion is near where Harry's late mother had planned to live with boyfriend Dodi Fayed prior to their tragic deaths in 1997. Charlie also goes on to share insight on Meghan and Harry's long-term plans, including the possibility of the duchess relaunching her lifestyle brand, The Tig.

Appearing: