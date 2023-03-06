Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Won't Reveal If They'll Attend Coronation After Receiving Invitation

CLIP03/06/23

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been invited to King Charles' coronation - but it's still unclear if they will attend. "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," a spokesperson for the couple told NBC News.

