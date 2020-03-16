Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly accepted an invitation to visit Queen Elizabeth with Archie during the family's annual trip to Scotland, according to "The Sunday Times." The visit would be Meghan and Harry's first trip to the Queen's Balmoral Castle. The couple previously turned down the monarch's invitation to stay at her estate house, as they were adjusting to life as new parents at the time.

