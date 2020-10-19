Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to spend Christmas in the United States. According to Vanity Fair, the couple and their son, Archie, will not return to the UK for the holiday season or the traditional royal gathering at Sandringham Estate — which would mark their absence from the festivities for the second year in a row. A source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed, "Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas."

