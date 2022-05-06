Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Bring Archie & Lilibet To Queen's Jubilee: 'Excited and Honoured'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids will be taking their first trip across the pond as a family of four! The couple confirmed that they will bring their family to the U.K. this summer to honor Queen Elizabeth. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," a spokesperson for the pair told NBC News. The trip marks the first time Lili will meet her relatives in person.

Tags: meghan markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Royals
