Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving back. Texas has been hard hit recently by a serious snowstorm that left thousands in the Lone Star state without power and frozen pipes, causing flooding and other structural issues in many homes and building. The Genesis Women’s Shelter was particularly hard hit by the storm leaving them in a difficult position for the people who need their help. The shelter revealed on social media that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given back to them through their charity, Archewell Foundation, in a message that reads, “Today we learned that the news of the damages we incurred from Winter Storm Uri reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing apartment complex and also helping us meet our immediate needs.”

