Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Surprise Military Families And Talk About Baby Archie!

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are royals of the people! The couple surprised military families for a cup of coffee and shared a cute video of it on their official Instagram. "The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbors in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community center located in the heart of the army housing estate," the caption reads. "Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honor all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the commonwealth and around the world. Their royal highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. Their royal highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time, a reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family."

Appearing: