Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking legal action once again, this time to protect their young son. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed an invasion of privacy complaint over alleged photos taken of 1-year-old Archie in their backyard, Access Hollywood confirms. According to court documents filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Access, Meghan and Harry claim that drones have flown within 20 feet of their home up to three times a day in attempt to capture illegal images of them and their toddler. The documents note that the couple does not know the identities of the alleged photographers and are therefore filing against unnamed defendants all referred to as John Doe.

