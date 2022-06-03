Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the royal fold! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they arrived at the National Service of Thanksgiving to honor the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday. Harry and Meghan showed affection as they walked hand in hand into the church and were greeted with cheers from the crowd. The event marks the first time the couple have publicly reunited with the royal family since Commonwealth Day in March 2020.

