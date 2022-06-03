Main Content

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Smile As They Hold Hands In 1st Royal Engagement Since 2020

CLIP06/03/22

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the royal fold! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they arrived at the National Service of Thanksgiving to honor the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday. Harry and Meghan showed affection as they walked hand in hand into the church and were greeted with cheers from the crowd. The event marks the first time the couple have publicly reunited with the royal family since Commonwealth Day in March 2020.

