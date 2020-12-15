Also available on the nbc app

Get ready for Archewell Audio! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry teamed up to announce their exclusive, new partnership with Spotify to produce shows spotlighting diverse perspectives and voices. To start, the couple will host a holiday special featuring stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the New Year. The royals showed off their sweet relationship dynamic in the trailer as they playfully teased the joint venture, which is set to premiere later in December 2020. Meanwhile, the first completed series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected to launch in 2021.

